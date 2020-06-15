Football EPL EPL Solskjaer tips keeper Henderson to become England's No. 1 Dean Henderson helped Sheffield United win promotion from the Championship last season and has kept 10 clean sheets for it in the Premier League in the current campaign. Reuters 15 June, 2020 11:32 IST Dean Henderson is currently on load at Sheffield United from Manchester United. - Getty Images Reuters 15 June, 2020 11:32 IST Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped English goalkeeper Dean Henderson to become first choice for club and country after impressing during his loan spell at Sheffield United.Academy product Henderson helped Sheffield win promotion from the Championship last season and has kept 10 clean sheets for it in the Premier League in the current campaign, second only to Burnley's Nick Pope.With David de Gea currently the first choice in Manchester, Solskjaer said no decision had been made where the 23-year-old Henderson would play next season.READ | Marcus Rashford wants kids' food vouchers to continue “Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically,” Solskjaer said ahead of the Premier League's restart on Wednesday following a coronavirus shutdown.“This season has proved a great experience for him, he's done himself some favours with his performances and proved he will be England's No. 1 and Man United's No. 1 at some point.”Manchester United, which is fifth in the league on 45 points, faces Tottenham Hotspur on Friday. The Blades resume their campaign at relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Wednesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos