EFL Cup fourth round draw: Liverpool to face Man City, United takes on Burnley

Manchester United hosts second-tier Burnley in the fourth round and there is another all Premier League clash as Newcastle United entertains Bournemouth.

Reuters
11 November, 2022 08:46 IST
Jurgen Klopp’s (Left) Liverpool, reigning EFL Cup champion, will face Pep Guardiola’s (right) Manchester City in the fourth round.

Jurgen Klopp's (Left) Liverpool, reigning EFL Cup champion, will face Pep Guardiola's (right) Manchester City in the fourth round.

EFL Cup holder Liverpool was handed the toughest of fourth-round draws on Thursday with a trip to Premier League champion Manchester City.

Liverpool has struggled domestically this season, needing a penalty shootout to dispose of second-tier Derby County on Wednesday after it was held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

City, which has won four of the last five EFL Cups, was made to work hard for its third-round victory over Chelsea.

City’s only defeat in all competitions this season was against Liverpool, however, with Mohamed Salah’s late strike giving it a 1-0 Premier League win last month.

Manchester United, which twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday, hosts second-tier Burnley in the fourth round and there is another all Premier League clash as Newcastle United entertains Bournemouth.

The ties will be played in the week commencing Dec. 19, just after the World Cup final in Qatar. 

