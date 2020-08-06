Football EPL EPL Premier League clubs vote against use of five substitutes for 2020-21 season: report The IFAB had said that it is upto individual federations and leagues to decide if they want to continue with five substitutions for the 2020-21 season. Reuters 06 August, 2020 19:00 IST IFAB had earlier confirmed that the leagues can continue using five substitutes for the 2020-21 season. - Getty Images Reuters 06 August, 2020 19:00 IST English Premier League clubs have voted against continuing to allow the use of five substitutes in each game next season, the BBC reported on Thursday.Clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes from three per match in the 2019-20 campaign when the league restarted in June, after a three-month hiatus due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus."Teams will revert to three substitutes in the 2020-21 campaign after a vote on Thursday," the BBC said. Five-substitute rule to be extended to 2020-21 season Football's rule-making body IFAB in May changed the rules governing the maximum number of substitutes, looking to help teams battling possible fixture congestion as they tried to complete the season in a short period of time.The IFAB said last month that teams could continue to use up to five substitutes next season, but left it up to individual federations and leagues to decide if they wanted to adopt the rule. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos