EPL Premier League LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Follow the LIVE score, updates of the English Premier League 2019-20 game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 July, 2020 00:11 IST Manchester United will look to bounce back after the 2-2 draw against Southampton. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 July, 2020 00:11 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park. Hotstar will be live streaming the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match from 12.45 am (IST) on Friday.