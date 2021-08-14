EPL

Rwanda President takes time out to blast Arsenal over Brentford loss

Rwanda is Arsenal's sleeve sponsor, with the "Visit Rwanda" logo printed on the left sleeve of all the Gunners' shirts.

Arsenal fans are not alone in their disappointment at the north London team's woeful start to the Premier League after Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, the East African nation that is one of the club's sponsors, took to Twitter to blast its performance.

 

Disappointed after Friday's 2-0 defeat by Brentford in its season opener, Kagame called for changes at the club.

 

Kagame, who has enjoyed support from Western donors for restoring Rwanda to stability after a 1994 genocide, is also accused by rights groups of being an autocrat and quashing political opposition to extend his 21-year presidency.

Arsenal, who has not qualified for any European football this season, next faces London rival and Champions League holder Chelsea at home on August 22.

