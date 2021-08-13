Raheem Sterling hopes for more goals after Man City signs Jack Grealish

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling believes the club's 100 million-pound ($138.11 million) record signing Jack Grealish will help him score more goals as Pep Guardiola's team aims to retain its Premier League title this season.

Sterling scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, 17 fewer than he did in the 2019-20 campaign, as City won the title and reached the final of the Champions League.

The 26-year-old backed Grealish to thrive at City after the former Aston Villa captain moved to the Etihad Stadium last week, becoming the most expensive player in Premier League history.

"He (Grealish) is a player that always wants the ball, he gets in good pockets of space, and he is creative," Sterling told City's website.

"It adds another creative player to this team which I am really excited about, so hopefully, he can add a few more goals to my tally.

"When you add good players to your team, it is always a good thing. He is a player I believe can truly have a great career here."

Grealish, who wears the number 10 jersey — worn by City's long-serving striker Sergio Aguero — made his debut for the club in last weekend's Community Shield defeat by Leicester City.

The England midfielder will be hoping to play his first Premier League match for City in its league opener at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.