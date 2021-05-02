WATCH: A lot more than bragging rights at stake for Manchester United and Liverpool

It is that time again when Manchester United and Liverpool lock horns in what is commonly regarded as the one of the biggest derbies in English football.

An empty Old Trafford may not be able to do justice to the magnitude of this mammoth fixture, but the raging pandemic cannot diminish the legacy and passion of this fixture by even an iota.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, ravaged by injuries this season, faces a high-flying Manchester United, fresh from a 6-2 midweek victory against AS Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal.

The implications of today's result go far beyond bragging rights- a loss for United today would mean that its neighbour Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champion.

On the other hand, Liverpool, which is sixth in the table, one point behind West Ham United, will face the danger of not getting any European football whatsoever next season.

Manchester united is currently second on the table with 67 points, 13 points behind leader City, which has played an extra match.