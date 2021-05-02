Football EPL EPL WATCH: A lot more than bragging rights at stake for Manchester United and Liverpool Manchester United has lost just one of its last 15 home games against Liverpool in all competitions and is unbeaten in its last eight since a 0-3 loss in March 2014 Team Sportstar 02 May, 2021 19:35 IST United will heavily rely on the Pogba-Fernandes duo to churn a positive outcome against Liverpool. - AP Team Sportstar 02 May, 2021 19:35 IST It is that time again when Manchester United and Liverpool lock horns in what is commonly regarded as the one of the biggest derbies in English football.An empty Old Trafford may not be able to do justice to the magnitude of this mammoth fixture, but the raging pandemic cannot diminish the legacy and passion of this fixture by even an iota. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, ravaged by injuries this season, faces a high-flying Manchester United, fresh from a 6-2 midweek victory against AS Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal. The implications of today's result go far beyond bragging rights- a loss for United today would mean that its neighbour Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champion. On the other hand, Liverpool, which is sixth in the table, one point behind West Ham United, will face the danger of not getting any European football whatsoever next season. Manchester united is currently second on the table with 67 points, 13 points behind leader City, which has played an extra match. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.