Club by club review of the Premier League 2022-23 season

Manchester City won its third straight Premier League crown after Arsenal’s title challenge collapsed, big-spending Chelsea could only finish in mid-table and 2016 champion Leicester City was relegated.

Following is a summary of the campaigns of the 20 top-flight clubs, listed in order of their final positions:

1) MANCHESTER CITY

While City trailed Arsenal by eight points as late as mid-March, Pep Guardiola’s side so mercilessly sliced through opponents over the final few weeks that it felt as if it had just been toying with its London rival, like a cat plays with its prey.

The team described by pundits as a “machine” and a “monster” captured its fifth Premier League title in six seasons with three games left to play, giving Guardiola some breathing room with both the FA Cup and Champions League finals on the horizon.

City was led by Norwegian bulldozer Erling Haaland, who scored an astonishing league-record (36) goals in his debut season. But teamwork remains the cornerstone of mastermind Guardiola’s style, and City showed its immense depth when it beat Chelsea 1-0 with a second-string line-up.

Its sheer dominance has left many wondering if anyone can knock City off the trophy podium next season.

2) ARSENAL

The last six weeks aside, Arsenal enjoyed a massively positive season as it proved the pundits wrong to threaten a first league title since 2004, only to buckle in the home straight under pressure from a relentless Man City.

There is an argument that Arsenal blew a rare opportunity, with City starting relatively slowly, Liverpool off the pace and Chelsea nowhere, and manager Mikel Arteta will be all too aware that standing still this summer is not an option.

Arsenal’s young squad was eventually found wanting with an injury to William Saliba in March having a catastrophic effect on its defence for the run-in.

Having brought Champions League football back to the Emirates, Arteta should expect big financial backing to strengthen the squad this summer with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice seen as a key target.

3) MANCHESTER UNITED

Erik ten Hag’s first season as manager has been encouraging with a top-four finish in the Premier League, the League Cup trophy and a place in the FA Cup final to show for it.

With little to celebrate since Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, there is a feeling of optimism again at Old Traffod because Ten Hag has shown far more tactical acumen and man-management skills than any of his recent predecessors.

Old Trafford has become something of a fortress once again but embarrassing capitulations at Brentford, Manchester City, Liverpool and Sevilla proved that the Dutchman has plenty more work to do.

It will be an important summer transfer window with the signings of an experienced striker and quality midfielder the priority as well as tough decisions about offloading players including goalkeeper David de Gea, defender Harry Maguire and forward Anthony Martial.

4) NEWCASTLE UNITED

The speed at which Newcastle has broken up the established big six has surprised even the club’s most optimistic fans.

When Eddie Howe took charge in November 2021 in the wake of the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the club was winless and mired in a relegation battle.

Now it is making plans for a return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence and there is a sense that the club’s upward trajectory will grow steeper.

Yes, Newcastle has spent 250 million on new players since the money rolled in, but it has been spent extremely wisely on the likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Pope.

Some marquee signings this summer are expected and it will be no surprise if Newcastle takes another step next season and puts some silverware in the cabinet.

5) LIVERPOOL

Liverpool’s season failed to get going until it was far too late and despite a sprint finish it could not salvage a top-four spot.

Whether it was a hangover from their efforts to achieve an unprecedented quadruple last season, their failure to adequately replace Sadio Mane, key injuries in their forward line or an aging midfield, Liverpool looked leggy and off the pace for much of the campaign.

They were already out of the Champions League and both domestic cups and languishing in eighth in the Premier League when manager Juergen Klopp made a major tactical switch by converting Trent Alexander-Arnold into a right back/midfielder hybrid.

The move paid dividends as Liverpool regained some of their old steel, embarking on an 11-match unbeaten league run that included seven straight wins but a Champions League place still remained agonisingly out of reach.

6) BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Not even the departure of much-loved coach Graham Potter for Chelsea could derail a big breakthrough season for Brighton & Hove Albion, which ended with a first qualification for Europe and the possibility of millions to come in player transfers.

The south coast club have become the template for those outside of the Premier League’s top six, picking up players cheaply and selling them on at a huge profit while developing their eye-catching football under new coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton will have to prepare itself for the prospect of losing players like World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, but Seagulls fans have a strong belief in the ability of their coach and board to find replacements that will keep them in the top half next season.

7) ASTON VILLA

Aston Villa’s decision to perform a hard reset by sacking coach Steven Gerrard in October after six losses in its opening 11 Premier League games paid off as Unai Emery came in and delivered European football for next season.

Given that Villa was 17th when Gerrard was shown the door that was no mean feat. Villa was thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle United just after Emery’s appointment, but by the time the two sides met again in mid-April it was a side transformed, winning 3-0 at home.

With stability restored, the 1982 European Cup winner will be setting its sights on the Europa Conference League next season, and with Emery’s previous successes in the Europa League with Arsenal and Sevilla part of the reason it hired him, Villa fans have a lot to be positive about.

8) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

A shambolic season for Tottenham ended without a full-time manager, sporting director, missing out on Europe and with a squad requiring major surgery.

Talisman Harry Kane could hardly be blamed if he decided to look elsewhere with the club seemingly going backwards.

Former coach Antonio Conte’s often disparaging remarks about the squad and the club’s lack of winning culture were eventually vindicated with an eighth placed finish. Kane’s 30 goals apart, there were no positives for Tottenham whose top-four challenge proved an illusion.

A summer of squad strengthening is essential but more than that, Tottenham needs a coach who can rediscover the club’s identity.

9) BRENTFORD

Brentford’s second season in the Premier League turned out even better than its first, the Bees finishing comfortably in the top half of the table and ahead of West London rivals Chelsea and Fulham.

Thomas Frank’s impressive but inexpensively-assembled side celebrated big wins over champion Manchester City (2-1), Manchester United (4-0), Liverpool (3-1) and Chelsea (2-0) along the way.

Even an eight-month ban imposed on striker Ivan Toney, the third-highest scorer in the Premier League this season, for betting offences could not throw them off its stride as it romped to a 3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in its penultimate game and became the only team to beat Manchester City home and away this season after its 1-0 home win on the final day.

10) FULHAM

A top-half Premier League finish for the first time in 11 years will give Fulham fans hope that it can finally shed its reputation as a ‘yo-yo club’ flitting between the top flight and the second-tier Championship.

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic put a calamitous 2020-21 Premier League season behind him to spearhead its charge, repaying Marco Silva’s faith in him with 14 league goals despite an eight-match ban late in the season.

He was ably helped by the Brazilian trio of Carlos Vinicius, Andreas Pereira and 34-year-old Willian, who has revived his Premier League career after returning from Brazil and will hope for a contract extension to stay in London.

In his longest stint at a club since 2014, Silva has laid the foundations for Fulham to retain its top-flight status for the long-term as it looks to compete with bigger teams after renovating Craven Cottage and increasing its capacity.

11) CRYSTAL PALACE

Palace was aiming to avoid relegation when Roy Hodgson took the reins in March but the fact that it has earned a comfortable 11th-placed finish is testament to the remarkable turnaround engineered by the former England manager.

When Palace sacked Patrick Vieira, it was three points above the drop zone after a 12-game winless run in the league. It also struggled for goals, having scored only 21 times in 27 games at that stage.

Eberechi Eze, who struggled for minutes under Vieira, spearheaded Palace’s dramatic upturn in results with six goals as Palace won five and drew three of its 10 games under Hodgson to end any lingering fears of relegation.

Hodgson was enticed out of retirement at 75 to take over until the end of the season and the pending managerial appointment will be Palace’s first priority, with the future of Wilfried Zaha, whose contract runs out in June, a close second.

12) CHELSEA

Chelsea’s big-spending American owners have had a first season to forget after buying the club in a deal worth 4.25 billion pounds a year ago. It ended up finishing 12th - one of its lowest positions ever in the Premier League.

Its early-season decision to fire Champions League-winning coach Thomas Tuchel and replace him with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Potter proved disastrous - despite more than 500 million pounds ($631 million) lavished on a host of new players - and Potter was himself fired in April.

Former Stamford Bridge hero Frank Lampard was drafted in for the remainder of the campaign but he won only one of his 11 games with the same lack of cutting edge in front of goal dogging his time in charge.

Todd Boehly and his fellow co-owners are now expected to turn to former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino in the hope of transforming its expensive squad into a force in the 2023/24 season, without Chelsea’s usual distractions of European football after its 12th-placed finish, the worst since 1994.

13) WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

An ultimately comfortable 13th-placed finish fails to adequately tell the story of a turbulent season in which Wolverhampton Wanderers spent weeks flirting with relegation, had two managerial changes and struggled in front of goal.

Wolves had sacked Bruno Lage in November with the club in 18th spot. Steve Davis was named interim boss until the end of the season, but failed to impress before being replaced by Julen Lopetegui, under whom Wolves won nine games to secure safety.

Forwards Raul Jimenez, Hwang Hee-Chan and Diego Costa had a combined output of four league goals as Wolves ended the season with the league’s lowest tally of 31 goals -- proof that reinforcements are needed in attack for the coming campaign. Whether those signings will arrive remains to be seen.

Lopetegui’s future at the club is uncertain amid financial restrictions that will complicate any moves in the transfer market, and coming weeks will be crucial in determining its ability to compete in the Premier League next season.

14) WEST HAM UNITED

West Ham is into its first European club competition final in 47 years and will fancy its chances of winning the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina in Prague on June 7.

But whether continental success is enough to save manager David Moyes after a disappointing domestic season remains to be seen.

The Hammers were in a battle to avoid relegation until vital wins over Manchester United and Leeds United lifted them clear of the danger zone.

They had finished seventh last season and the club record 51-milion purchase of Brazilian Lucas Paqueta held out hopes of another competitive season but it proved anything but, hastening the expected departure of captain Declan Rice.

15) BOURNEMOUTH

In its first campaign back in the top flight since 2019-20, Bournemouth nearly dropped back into the Championship when it was rock bottom in March before Gary O’Neil engineered a remarkable survival bid for the south-coast club.

Bournemouth had sacked Scott Parker when it was thrashed 9-0 by Liverpool and O’Neil was named interim boss before taking up the role on a permanent basis, a decision the club nearly regretted when it lost six in a row in all competitions after the World Cup break.

A 3-2 loss in the 97th-minute at Arsenal would have deflated most bottom clubs but O’Neil picked up the pieces and guided Bournemouth to six wins in nine games -- including victories over Liverpool and Spurs -- to seal their top-flight status.

16) NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Forest’s reaction to its Championship promotion playoff win over Huddersfield at Wembley at the end of last season, and the end of a 23-year exile from the top flight, was to plunge into the transfer market with an incredible 22 summer signings, adding a further nine in the January transfer windows.

In the end, the verdict on the near-complete overhaul of its squad has to be positive as it managed to stay up after spending more time in the bottom three than out of it.

There were times when manager Steve Cooper’s position looked precarious but he remains a fan favourite and saw the side into the League Cup semifinals.

By winning its last three home games, including against Arsenal, Forest made sure it would not be making a hasty return to the Championship.

17) EVERTON

A last-day home victory over Bournemouth had the home fans in delirious mood but when the dust settles it will be seen as another dire season for a club who have spent 700 million pounds on players in the last six years yet almost been relegated for two seasons in a row.

The campaign was a struggle from the start as, having failed to adequately replace Brazil forward Richarlison, it carried almost no attacking threat in the near-constant injury absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sean Dyche replaced Lampard as manager in January but there were only minor signs of progress until the remarkable 5-1 win at Brighton lifted hopes of survival and, allied to the appalling form of its relegation rivals, left it with the opportunity to save itself on the final day.

It will now stretch its record of spending more years in the top flight than any other club but the team needs radical surgery if it is to avoid going through the same pain next year.

18) LEICESTER CITY

Champions seven years ago in one of the greatest stories ever told in English football, Leicester City must now contemplate life in the Championship following its home win against West Ham United that was not enough for safety.

Foxes fans may be wondering how they got here having celebrated a first-ever FA Cup final victory in 2021, but former manager Brendan Rodgers spotted trouble as early as September when he hit out at chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha for failing to refresh the squad, claiming “this isn’t the club that it was a couple of years ago”.

Wesley Fofana, Kasper Schmeichel, Ayoze Perez, Marc Albrighton and Ademola Lookman all left ahead of the season and were not replaced with the same quality as Leicester took five points from the first 30 available and never recovered.

Many outsiders looked at a squad that appeared too good to go down, but when Rodgers was sacked in early April, the arrival of Dean Smith as his replacement made no difference and he could not secure the points needed to save them.

19) LEEDS UNITED

Leeds United’s return to the Championship was confirmed when it lost against Tottenham Hotspur in its final fixture at Elland Road to finish 19th and end a turbulent season that saw it have double the number of managers (four) than away wins (two).

Having won promotion at the end of the 2019-20 campaign playing high-octane, attacking football under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, it ended this season with barely a whimper.

Jesse Marsch started the campaign as manager, but it became a procession in the dugout as caretaker Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and crisis specialist Sam Allardyce all had a go. None could get the team to click.

It had the worst defence (78 goals conceded) in the top flight and won seven of its 38 games amid off-field uncertainty as majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani steps up his bid to acquire Italian side Sampdoria.

There is a potential buy-out of his Leeds shares from 49ers Enterprises, a corporate venture capital arm of The San Francisco 49ers.

20) SOUTHAMPTON

A spiritless, soulless season saw Southampton slide out of the Premier League with barely a whimper. A campaign that saw Saints deploy more managers than out-and-out strikers tells its own story, and the bizarre three-month tenure of Nathan Jones as boss encapsulated Southampton’s surreal lurch from crisis to crisis.

A first home-and-away league double over Chelsea since the 1980s and a thoroughly-deserved 2-0 win over a full-strength Manchester City in the League Cup -- a shock victory which could well end up depriving Pep Guardiola’s mighty Manchester City of winning the quadruple -- showed what Southampton’s mercurial squad was capable of.

But repeated limp defeats to fellow strugglers, and an embarrassing loss to League Two Grimsby in the FA Cup, revealed what it had the stomach for.

Finishing rock bottom of the Premier League with a paltry 25 points, Southampton lost 25 of its 38 matches and must hope for an instant reset to stand any chance of coming back up from the Championship at the first time of asking.

Having sacked Ralph Hasenhuettl and Jones as managers during the season, and with Ruben Selles having led Saints for the last time in the final match against Liverpool, it will have a brand new manager and probably an entirely new-look side with the likes of captain James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu and Mislav Orsic all also expected to leave.