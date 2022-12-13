Erik ten Hag wants Maguire to replicate England form at Manchester United

Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said centre-back Harry Maguire had a really good FIFA World Cup and urged him to replicate his England form at the club when the Premier League restarts.

13 December, 2022 11:12 IST
Harry Maguire during the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between England and France. The centre-back started every game at Qatar for his national team.

Harry Maguire during the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between England and France. The centre-back started every game at Qatar for his national team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Maguire lost his first-team spot for United in August but the 29-year-old started every game for England in Qatar, where the team was knocked out in the quarterfinals by France. “It’s clear he is good enough to play at the highest level,” Ten Hag said at United’s training camp in Spain.

“He had a period in Manchester where he performed badly and then, of course, there are difficulties. For England, he has good games almost all the time. We want him to bring that back to Manchester with him so he can bring it on the pitch for United. I think he had a really good World Cup. He was really consistent. When he is playing with his confidence like now, he is a massively important player for us and that is what everyone expects.”

United returns to action on December 21 with a home League Cup tie against Burnley before hosting Nottingham Forest in the league on December 27.

