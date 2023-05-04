Haaland breaks Premier League record for most goals in a season with strike against West Ham

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland broke the Premier League record for most goals in a season with a strike against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday.

It was his 51st goal for Manchester City in all competitions this season and the 35th goal in the Premier League, breaking the record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole of 34 goals (in one season).

The goal came in the 70th minute when a through ball by Jack Grealish was taken control of by Haaland, who then lobbed it expertly over Lukasz Fabianski to double Manchester City’s lead and get his name on the scoresheet.

The Norwegian took just 31 appearances to reach the feat. He has scores the most goals in English top division since 1967, when Ron Davies had netted 37 goals.

