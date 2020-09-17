Football EPL EPL Everton may add defender after Branthwaite injury: Ancelotti Media reports said Everton was targeting a loan move for Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori before the transfer window shuts on Oct. 5. Reuters 17 September, 2020 09:52 IST Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti - Getty Images Reuters 17 September, 2020 09:52 IST Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says the team may have to sign another central defender after Jarrad Branthwaite sustained an ankle injury in Wednesday's 3-0 League Cup win over Salford City.The 18-year-old was substituted in the 24th minute of the second round encounter and, with fellow defender Mason Holgate also out injured, Italian Ancelotti has only two fit senior centre-backs in Yerry Mina and Michael Keane.READ| Man United women's captain Zelem tests positive for COVID-19 “Holgate is out and Jarrad we don't know his injury and how bad it is, we have to look,” Ancelotti told reporters.“There is a possibility to find a centre back and I think we have to.“The Holgate update is that he doesn't need the surgery so maybe he can recover earlier than normal, but I think we can manage until Mason comes back with three centre-backs no problem,” he added.READ| Ten English Football League games to pilot fan returns Media reports said Everton was targeting a loan move for Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori before the transfer window shuts on Oct. 5.Everton, which beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in its Premier League opener, hosts West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos