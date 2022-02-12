Football EPL EPL Everton defender Mina ruled out until April with injury Mina, who was replaced by Jarrad Branthwaite in the 35th minute during the 3-1 defeat joins fellow centre back Ben Godfrey on the sidelines. Reuters 12 February, 2022 08:29 IST Mina, who missed over a month's action due to a thigh problem in October, has featured in just 10 league games this season. - REUTERS Reuters 12 February, 2022 08:29 IST Everton's Yerry Mina has been ruled out until April, manager Frank Lampard said on Friday, after the Colombia defender was forced off with a leg injury during Tuesday's Premier League clash at Newcastle United.Mina, who was replaced by Jarrad Branthwaite in the 35th minute during the 3-1 defeat joins fellow centre back Ben Godfrey on the sidelines."Yerry Mina has an unfortunate injury which will be probably between eight to 10 weeks. It's a strong injury around his quad," Lampard told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Leeds United."It's disappointing for us all. In the week I've been here I've realised he's a big leader in the group and a top player obviously for us, so (it is) a big miss."READ: Zouma remains available for West Ham amid cat abuse clamorMina, who missed over a month's action due to a thigh problem in October, has featured in just 10 league games this season.Winger Demarai Gray will also miss out due to a hip problem but striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention after being an unused substitute against Newcastle.Everton, which is 16th in the standings and two points off the relegation zone, is four points behind 15th-placed Leeds but has a game in hand. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :