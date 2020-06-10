Football EPL EPL Everton players accept wage deferrals Manager Carlo Ancelotti, his support staff and board members had accepted pay cuts and deferrals of up to 30% back in March. Reuters 10 June, 2020 10:03 IST Everton is 12th in the league and will resume its campaign against Liverpool on June 21. - Getty Images Reuters 10 June, 2020 10:03 IST Everton's first team players have agreed to defer up to 50% of their wages for the next three months to help mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the English Premier League club's chief executive said on Tuesday.Manager Carlo Ancelotti, his support staff and board members had accepted pay cuts and deferrals of up to 30% back in March.“This remarkable show of unity has enabled the club to maintain the salaries of all ... full and part-time employees and ... directly engaged matchday and non-matchday casual staff,” Denise Barrett-Baxendale said in a statement.The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic and several clubs have announced wage deferrals. Everton is 12th in the league and will resume its campaign against Liverpool on June 21. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos