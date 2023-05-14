Premier League

Everton 0-0 Manchester City, LIVE: Guardiola’s league leaders visit relegation-facing Merseyside club, first-half updates

EVE vs MCI: Follow live updates of the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City being played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 14 May, 2023 18:46 IST
Ruben Dias of Manchester City battles for possession with Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton during the Premier League match at Goodison Park on Sunday in Liverpool.

Ruben Dias of Manchester City battles for possession with Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton during the Premier League match at Goodison Park on Sunday in Liverpool. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester City.

Confirmed Starting lineups:
Everton: Pickford, Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Mina, McNeil, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gueye, Garner, Calvert-Lewin
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, Alvarez, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland

MATCH PREVIEW (via Reuters)

Treble-chasing Manchester City will look to go four points clear at the top of the league table when it travels to 17th-placed Everton on Sunday.

“The Premier League title is so important even though I know the Champions League is so special. It’s many, many months and many, many tough games, incredible effort; this is the most important thing,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

“At the end, come on. What a privilege. The club takes care of us perfectly. We have to be ready to do it.”

When and where will Everton vs Manchester City be played?
The Premier League game Everton vs Manchester City will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool. It is scheduled for a 6:30 pm IST kick-off.
Where can I watch Everton vs Manchester City?
Everton vs Manchester City can be watched on Star Sports network.
When can I live stream Everton vs Manchester City?
The Premier League fixture Everton vs Manchester City can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

