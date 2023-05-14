Everton 0-0 Manchester City, LIVE: Guardiola’s league leaders visit relegation-facing Merseyside club, first-half updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester City.
Confirmed Starting lineups:
Everton: Pickford, Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Mina, McNeil, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gueye, Garner, Calvert-Lewin
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, Alvarez, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland
MATCH PREVIEW (via Reuters)
Treble-chasing Manchester City will look to go four points clear at the top of the league table when it travels to 17th-placed Everton on Sunday.
“The Premier League title is so important even though I know the Champions League is so special. It’s many, many months and many, many tough games, incredible effort; this is the most important thing,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.
“At the end, come on. What a privilege. The club takes care of us perfectly. We have to be ready to do it.”
