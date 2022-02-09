Football EPL EPL FA contacts Rooney over claim he wanted to injure opponent in 2006 Wayne Rooney said in a recent interview that as a player he wanted to injure an opponent during a game in 2006. Reuters 09 February, 2022 12:20 IST Wayne Rooney says he wore longer studs in a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge because he “wanted to hurt someone.” - AP Reuters 09 February, 2022 12:20 IST The English Football Association (FA) has sought observations from Derby County manager Wayne Rooney after he said in a recent interview that as a player he wanted to injure an opponent during a game in 2006, British media reported.Former Manchester United forward Rooney told the Mail On Sunday that he wore longer studs in a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge because he “wanted to hurt someone.”ALSO READ - Rooney says he drank to cope with pressure during playing career“I changed my studs before the game,” Rooney said. “I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone.”“The studs were legal,” he added. “They were a legal size. But they were bigger than what I would normally wear.”Rooney and John Terry clashed during the game, with the Chelsea defender receiving treatment. United lost the match 3-0, with Chelsea winning the league that season. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :