Manchester United co-chair Avram Glazer to sell $100 million worth of shares New York-listed shares in United, controlled by the American Glazer family, closed at $20.13 on Thursday. Reuters 12 March, 2021 19:41 IST Avram Glazer (left) will no longer own any Class A shares in the company, reducing his total voting power to 13.39% from 16.85% Reuters 12 March, 2021 19:41 IST Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer plans to sell five million Class A shares, the English football club said late on Thursday, in a stake sale that could be worth around $100 million.New York-listed shares in United, controlled by the American Glazer family, closed at $20.13 on Thursday. The offering, which has not yet been priced and will not result in proceeds for the company, is expected to close on March 16, the club said.The shares were down 7% at $18.81 before the open on Friday.ALSO READ | Milan strikes late to draw with Man United in Europa LeagueAfter the share sale, Avram Glazer will no longer own any Class A shares in the company, reducing his total voting power to 13.39% from 16.85%, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.He will still own more than 10% of the outstanding shares in the club following the sale but the combined Glazer's ownership will fall to 74.9% from 78%.The Glazers control the company via B shares that have 10 times the voting power.Six descendants of the late Malcolm Glazer, who took over Manchester United in 2005, owned 7.75% of Class A shares in the company and all of its Class B shares, as of December 2020, the filing showed.