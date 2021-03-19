Arteta expects tough test for Arsenal at West Ham in London derby

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was not surprised by the great strides Sunday's Premier League opponents and top-four contenders West Ham United has made under David Moyes.

"Not really. I think they have a really strong squad and they have a great manager and coaching staff," Arteta told a news conference.

"They started the season with some doubts but I know what David is capable of doing.

"He gets the group together, they're working really hard for each other, they've recruited really well and you can start to see the things that David has done."

"Obviously they have a little bit more time during the week to prepare for matches and for training... I think they've been in great form and they're a really dangerous team," Arteta said.

ALSO READ | Former Brighton striker Molango lined up to replace Taylor at PFA

Arteta is building an improving team: Moyes

Moyes said that the meeting with 10th-placed Arsenal is "incredibly important" in their quest for a Champions League qualification spot.

"It isn't something people were talking about before the season, but we're going to try to do our best for it," Moyes told reporters.

"Arsenal are an improving side and they've shown it in their performances recently, including beating Spurs. Mikel Arteta is building an improving team and it'll be a tough game.

"It's our game though and we'll do our best to impose our game on them," he added.