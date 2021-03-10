Football EPL EPL City ready for Saints test after derby disappointment says Guardiola Defeat by second-placed Manchester United ended leaders City's 21-match unbeaten run in all competitions but Guardiola said his players had overcome the disappointment. Reuters 10 March, 2021 14:22 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola - Getty Images Reuters 10 March, 2021 14:22 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his players had overcome the disappointment of losing the Manchester derby to local rivals Manchester United on Sunday. Defeat by second-placed United at home ended leaders City's 21-match unbeaten run in all competitions. "... The second day was better, today completely on fire. It's a common reaction," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday. "Everyone realised how difficult it is to win good games, to do a good run... now we focus on the next one."It's not a bad moment. A bad moment is playing bad and not getting results in a lot of games. We're close - every team is fighting for something. We're seeing how tough the games are. Tomorrow will not be an exception."There's still a lot of work to do to arrive in the last games in contention to win the league. We're alive in all competitions. It doesn't matter what happens tomorrow - of course we want to win - but there are still many games."ALSO READ | Chelsea consolidates fourth place by beating Everton 2-0 in EPLThe Spaniard fumed at a question about Southampton's leaky defence before their Premier League meeting on Wednesday, saying it will be an "incredible success" to beat them following a derby defeat by Manchester United."We'll score 18. This will be the result. What a question. They conceded nine when they played 80 minutes (with) 10 (men) against 11," Guardiola said. "Do you think this is a joke and we'll score 18 goals? It'll be an incredible success for us to win this game, that's all," he added. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.