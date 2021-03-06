Premier League trying to relegate West Brom, says Allardyce

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce hit out at the Premier League's fixture-planners ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle United, saying unfair scheduling was pushing his team towards relegation.

West Brom hosts Newcastle at noon, just 60 hours after Thursday's 1-0 home defeat by Everton and Allardyce is concerned with the lack of preparation time afforded to his players.

In contrast, Newcastle has not played since its 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday.

Schalke slides toward relegation after 0-0 with Mainz

"We asked if we could play it next Monday and they (the Premier League) said no," Allardyce told reporters. "And then what do we have to do? Play at 12 on Sunday.

"Thank you very much, that's really nice of you at the Premier League, helping us to get relegated, or trying to get us relegated. That's how it is. You can ask for different dates or times but anyone we asked for has been completely ignored."

Vardy is irreplaceable, says Leicester boss Rodgers

Allardyce, who has a reputation for helping struggling teams, is aware of the significance of Sunday's contest. Second-from-bottom on 17 points after 27 matches, West Brom is nine adrift of 17th-placed Newcastle, which is just above the relegation spots and have a game in hand.

"If we lose we're 12 points away," he said. "That would make it as big a task as anybody has achieved to try to stay in the Premier League."