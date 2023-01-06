Premier League

Former Ireland international and Premier League star arrested with cocaine

A former Premier League star and Ireland international was taken in custody by the Ireland police in Dublin after cocaine, estimated to be worth €4,000, was found in his car.

Team Sportstar
06 January, 2023 23:06 IST
06 January, 2023 23:06 IST
The former player was arrested following a chase after he did not stop his car for gardai (police checking) in the early hours of Friday. (Representative Image)

The former player was arrested following a chase after he did not stop his car for gardai (police checking) in the early hours of Friday. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A former Premier League star and Ireland international was taken in custody by the Ireland police in Dublin after cocaine, estimated to be worth €4,000, was found in his car.

A former Premier League star and Ireland international was taken in custody by the Ireland police in Dublin after cocaine, estimated to be worth €4,000, was found in his car.

First reported by the Irish Mirror and the Independent, the former player, along with another male in the car, was then arrested following a chase after he did not stop his car for gardai (police checking) in the early hours of Friday.

After breaking a number of red lights, the chase ended in the Chapelizod area and the drug was seized from the glove box. The former footballer is also being investigated for offences relating to dangerous driving.

With the case on, the police, however, has not disclosed the name of the player. Both of them will appear before the Dublin district court at a later date and are expected to be charged with road traffic offences and being in possession of drugs for the purpose of sale and supply.

More to follow.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us