Football EPL EPL Fulham reaping benefit of huge investment in squad: Khan Fulham was relegated from England's top flight at the end of the 2018/19 campaign despite spending 100 million pounds on players. Reuters 11 August, 2020 13:27 IST Joe Bryan's double helped Fulham win promotion through the playoff. - Reuters Reuters 11 August, 2020 13:27 IST Fulham has a squad capable of staying up in the Premier League next season and do not need to spend heavily in the transfer market to be competitive, the club's director Tony Khan said.Fulham was relegated from England's top flight at the end of the 2018/19 campaign despite spending 100 million pounds ($130.85 million) on players.The club has secured an immediate return to the Premier League and Khan says the huge outlay in the summer of 2018 laid the foundations for its promotion.“The investment we made was a big reason we got promoted,” Khan told the Times. “We spent on the future. I am very happy with the players I bought in 2018.“I feel better about the club, it's not as if we have to build again and I expect the squad to look very similar to the one that got promoted.“We won't spend 100 million pounds again, I don't think we need to. The best players we bought are still with us.”Manager Scott Parker has already said there will be no wholesale changes to the squad that sealed promotion. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos