Fulham reaping benefit of huge investment in squad: Khan

Fulham has a squad capable of staying up in the Premier League next season and do not need to spend heavily in the transfer market to be competitive, the club's director Tony Khan said.

Fulham was relegated from England's top flight at the end of the 2018/19 campaign despite spending 100 million pounds ($130.85 million) on players.

The club has secured an immediate return to the Premier League and Khan says the huge outlay in the summer of 2018 laid the foundations for its promotion.

“The investment we made was a big reason we got promoted,” Khan told the Times. “We spent on the future. I am very happy with the players I bought in 2018.

“I feel better about the club, it's not as if we have to build again and I expect the squad to look very similar to the one that got promoted.

“We won't spend 100 million pounds again, I don't think we need to. The best players we bought are still with us.”

Manager Scott Parker has already said there will be no wholesale changes to the squad that sealed promotion.