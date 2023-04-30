Premier League

Fulham vs Man City: US defender Tim Ream suffers suspected arm fracture

The 35-year-old defender slipped and landed awkwardly in the first half of Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City at Craven Cottage.

AP
30 April, 2023 22:18 IST
Ream was substituted in the 22nd minute and replaced by Issa Diop.

Ream was substituted in the 22nd minute and replaced by Issa Diop. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

United States international Tim Ream suffered a suspected arm fracture, Fulham manager Marco Silva said Sunday.

In another blow to Fulham, Andreas Pereira was carried off on a stretcher following a coming-together with Manuel Akanji in the second half.

“They are both in hospital. They both look serious injuries,” Silva said. “Tim Ream looks like a fracture in his arm. Let’s wait to see if it’s not serious with Andreas.”

Silva added that it “looked clear Tim Ream will not play for us this season.”

Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as City moved to the top of the Premier League. The Norwegian struck a third-minute penalty, with Carlos Vinicius equalizing in the 15th.

Julian Alvarez scored the winner in the 36th, which moved City one point above Arsenal with a game in hand.

