Premier League

Gakpo says Dutch skipper Van Dijk persuaded him to join Liverpool

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo said he was persuaded to join Liverpool by Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk, who also plays at the Premier League club.

Reuters
29 December, 2022 08:31 IST
29 December, 2022 08:31 IST
Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo.

Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo said he was persuaded to join Liverpool by Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk, who also plays at the Premier League club.

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo said he was persuaded to join Liverpool by Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk, who also plays at the Premier League club.

Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup before the Dutch went out in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Argentina, joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday for a reported initial fee of 37 million pounds ($44.56 million).

Also Read
Liverpool confirms Cody Gakpo signing

British media reported Manchester United was also chasing the player before Liverpool sealed the deal and Gakpo told the club’s website that Van Dijk had played a big part in his decision to move to Anfield.

“What he told me was that this is the right move for me to make and for me to develop and to become a better player, that the club is a really big and massive club but also like a real family,” Gakpo said.

“I think that’s also very important for me because I’m a family guy. He said only good things. I’m also happy that he’s here, so he can help me with some stuff.”

Gakpo’s transfer will be officially completed at the start of the January transfer window and he will be eligible to make his debut against Brentford on Jan. 2.

Liverpool, who is sixth in the league with 25 points from 15 matches, takes on Leicester City on Friday.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us