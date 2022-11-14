Premier League

Haaland loan approach made by non-league side Ashton United

Team Sportstar
14 November, 2022 22:58 IST
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester. | Photo Credit: Dave Thompson

Ashton United, seventh-tier National League North outfit, confirmed on Monday that it has approached Manchester City for loaning its star striker Erling Haaland for a 28-day period during the World Cup.

A statement released in the club website read, “ “With the current Premier League champions not in action until late December due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, The Robins have reached out to our neighbours at the Etihad in order to keep Haaland’s match fitness with him not being involved in Qatar.”

RELATED: WHAT WILL HAALAND DO DURING THE WORLD CUP?

Haaland won’t be a part of the World Cup after failing to qualify for the tournament with his national side, Norway.

“It just makes sense. City aren’t playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit, it makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks. He continued, “We think he will be a great fit for us, and would slot in with our squad dynamic really well,” Ashton United manager Michael Clegg added in the statement.

Manchester City hasn’t yet responded to the loan request.

