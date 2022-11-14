Haaland loan approach made by non-league side Ashton United

Ashton United, seventh-tier National League North outfit, confirmed on Monday that it has approached Manchester City for loaning its star striker Erling Haaland for a 28-day period during the World Cup.

can confirm that an approach has been made for @ManCity striker Erling Haaland.



— Ashton United FC (@AshtonUnitedFC) November 14, 2022

A statement released in the club website read, “ “With the current Premier League champions not in action until late December due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, The Robins have reached out to our neighbours at the Etihad in order to keep Haaland’s match fitness with him not being involved in Qatar.”

The news of the approach caused the club website to crash momentarily.

Haaland won’t be a part of the World Cup after failing to qualify for the tournament with his national side, Norway.

“It just makes sense. City aren’t playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit, it makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks. He continued, “We think he will be a great fit for us, and would slot in with our squad dynamic really well,” Ashton United manager Michael Clegg added in the statement.

Manchester City hasn’t yet responded to the loan request.