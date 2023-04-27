Premier League

Haaland breaks Salah’s Premier League goal-record with strike against Arsenal

Haaland scored his 33rd Premier League goal of the season against Arsenal, breaking Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in the 2017-18 season.

27 April, 2023
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates at the end of the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates at the end of the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

Erling Haaland’s late goal in the 4-1 victory over Arsenal took him to 33 goals in the league and extended his lead in the race for the Golden Boot. With the goal, he also surpassed Mohamed Salah’s 38-game record. The Egyptian scored 32 goals in 2017/18 for Liverpool.

Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer currently share the joint record across the entire Premier League era, scoring 34 in 1993/94 and 1994/95, respectively, when the season had 42 matches.

Haaland needs just two more goals to have the record upright, with seven league games remaining in the Premier League.

In total, Haaland has found the net for a club record 49 times this season.

That is the most of any player at a Premier League club across all competitions, beating the 44 scored by Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002/03 and Salah in 2017/18. The Norwegian is also the leading scorer in this year’s Champions League, having hit 11 goals in seven appearances.

