Harry Kane senses opportunity for Spurs against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane said he is relishing Saturday’s Premier League game at Manchester United, with his team high on confidence after thrashing Everton last time out and the Old Trafford side reeling from a defeat by Manchester City.

Kane scored a double in Tottenham’s 5-0 victory over Everton on Monday while United was humbled 4-1 by neighbour City a day earlier. The England striker said he would not underestimate United but sensed a big opportunity for seventh-placed Spurs in its quest to finish in the top four.

“United are still one of the best teams in the league. They have come off a disappointing result at the weekend,” Kane said.

ALSO READ - Manchester United threw in the towel against Man City, says Neville and Keane

“There’s always going to be a reaction and a bounce-back from their players and we need to make sure we’re ready for that. We obviously feel that there's an opportunity for us there because we have had a great result and we could try to use that momentum, especially away from home, against their crowd. But it’ll be a tough game. They have got some great players.”

United prevailed 3-0 in the fixture in London earlier this season and Kane said his team had to stay focused.

“They beat us earlier on in the season comfortably - we have got to have all that in our heads, we have got to make sure we go with the right mindset,” Kane said.

“It’s a game we're looking forward to. Old Trafford away is one of the best games you play in the league and you have got to be excited. You have got to go there, try to be free and put in another good performance.”

Tottenham has 45 points from 26 matches while fifth-placed United, which has played two games more, is two points ahead.