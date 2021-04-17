Football EPL EPL Kane scores two, gets injured in Spurs' draw at Everton Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Everton; Harry Kane scored twice before limping off with an ankle injury. AP 17 April, 2021 09:13 IST Harry Kane leaves the field after injuring his ankle during the Premier League contest at Goodison Park. - AP AP 17 April, 2021 09:13 IST Harry Kane scored twice, including a second-half equaliser, before limping off with an ankle injury in Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Everton in the Premier League on Friday as both teams stayed on the fringe of the race for Champions League qualification.MATCH CENTREThe England captain’s latest injury comes a week before Tottenham plays Manchester City in the English League Cup final, which is Jose Mourinho’s team’s only shot at a trophy this season.Kane rolled his right ankle under the weight of a tumbling Richarlison at a corner in second-half stoppage time at Goodison Park. Kane hobbled off after treatment, walking around the perimeter of the field unaided toward the locker room.ALSO READ - Tuchel hails Guardiola's influence ahead of FA Cup clash“I think it’s too early to say something,” Mourinho said immediately after the match. “For him to leave the pitch (at) 2-2 with a couple of minutes to go is obviously because he felt something. But let me be optimistic and believe he has time to recover.” Jose gives his verdict on tonight's result. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/CH54em8yPP— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 16, 2021 The striker has suffered with a number of ankle issues in recent years.Earlier, Kane moved onto a league-high 21 goals for the season, two more than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, with his clinically taken equaliser in the 68th minute after a defensive mix-up.Kane had given Tottenham the lead in the 27th, only for a double from Gylfi Sigurdsson — the first coming from the penalty spot following a foul by Sergio Reguilon on James Rodriguez — to put Everton ahead.Sigurdsson’s goals came in the 31st and 62nd minutes.Tottenham stayed in seventh place, and Everton a point back in eighth. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.