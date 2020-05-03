Harry Kane will be thinking about move, says Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov has been in Harry Kane's shoes and he thinks the Tottenham forward will be weighing up whether to leave Spurs.

Boyhood Tottenham fan Kane recently said he would contemplate leaving the north London club if he did not feel like it was "progressing".

The England captain, 26, is yet to win a major trophy with Tottenham and has four years remaining on his deal, with Berbatov convinced there will be part of Kane that feels he has to leave.

READ| Coronavirus: Harry Kane salutes Captain Tom Moore on 100th birthday

The Bulgarian spent two seasons with Spurs before joining Manchester United, which has been heavily linked with Kane, in 2008 and winning two Premier League titles.

"The sad thing in football is that, because it has been established a long time ago which the big clubs are, you will always have that situation with teams like Spurs where their best players have to decide if they stay here or move to a big club," Berbatov told BBC Sport.

READ| Mourinho provides next steps for Kane injury recovery

"It is exactly the same with Harry Kane at the moment. He is going to be at a crossroad, thinking, 'What do I do now?'

"The situation is maybe difficult now because of coronavirus and the money, but he is in exactly the same situation I was in. In his head sometimes he is maybe not in the right place.

"My head was not in the right place at times. How can it be? I don't want to put my team in a position where I go late in the window and leave them without a replacement. But it will happen after me many times, with many players.

"The most painful part is that Spurs' last trophy was when me and Jermaine [Jenas] were there. It will be stated over and over again and make people angry that the lack of trophies is the main problem for players like Kane, who is captain of England and not getting younger.

"But when he gets older he wants to say to his kids: 'Look what I won'."