Harry Maguire replaces Young as Manchester United captain

Harry Maguire has been named as Manchester United's new club captain following Ashley Young's prospective transfer to Italian club Inter.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the news ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool.

"Harry has been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it," Solskjaer told a news conference.

"He's been a leader in the group and I've been impressed by his leadership skills.

"He's come in and everything about him tells me he's a leader. He's been leading this young group.

"Harry will keep on wearing the armband now."

Young is close to ending an eight-and-a-half-year association with United after Inter agreed a €1.5million (£1.3million) fee, subject to personal terms being agreed.

Solskjaer claimed United were not willing to match a two-year contract on the table for the 34-year-old at San Siro and also cited the emergence of youngsters such as Brandon Williams as a reason for both parties to go their separate ways.

"To be fair, I think for Ashley, he's 35 in the summer and if he gets a two-year contract somewhere it's up to him to take that," Solskjaer said.

"We weren't ready to offer that. He's been a good servant for the club, he's been captain and won trophies.

"But we've got players coming through. When Ashley's mindset and head was on 'I want to try this', then why not do it now?"

Since joining from Aston Villa in 2011, Young has made 261 appearances for United – scoring 19 goals and winning four major honours, including the 2012-13 Premier League.