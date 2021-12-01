Maguire returns for Man United; Pogba, Cavani out for Arsenal clash

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick clarified that Harry Maguire will be available for selection after a one-match ban, following a red card against Watford.

"Obviously, Harry is coming back into the squad after his suspension but we'll see who is fit and available for tomorrow [Thursday]," Carrick told the press on Wednesday.

"There are always niggles at this time of year, playing a lot of games. There are always players you're waiting on a little bit, to an extent," he added.

Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani, however, will be out with injuries ahead of the Arsenal clash, the club said in its website.

Manchester United has not lost a match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and appointed Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager. However, the German will not be present for the next match with Carrick holding fort.

"I'm always prepared to learn, I've obviously learned an awful lot over the last week. I've learnt on the job if you like, but as a backup, I've seen what goes on close-hand over recent years," Carrick told the press on Wednesday.

"I've had to adapt and take on a new challenge," Carrick says. "I've had to take some skillsets, that were maybe out of my comfort zone, and I've never had to tackle before. I've enjoyed seeing how I've coped with that at times," he added.

Manchester United sits eighth on the table and will face Arsenal on December 3, that has four victories in its last five league matches and has climbed to fifth.