I used to buy armbands for myself - Aubameyang honoured to be Arsenal captain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is honoured to have been named Arsenal's captain, having been so desperate to lead teams when he was younger he bought armbands for himself.

Aubameyang was confirmed as Arsenal's new skipper earlier this month, when Granit Xhaka was stripped of the responsibility following his angry confrontation with fans in October's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Speaking in the club's matchday programme ahead of Saturday's game against Southampton, his first home match since being confirmed as club captain, Aubameyang said: "Arsenal has a great history of wonderful captains like Patrick Vieira and Tony Adams. It is a privilege to follow in their footsteps and I will honour the armband by doing my very best on and off the pitch.

"When I was younger, I remember always wanting to be captain in my youth teams. I was talking about it with my mum just the other day actually. We were laughing because we recalled how I used to buy armbands myself so I could wear them.

"At the start of my career, I was not too focused on being captain or not. Now, it feels right. It comes with a lot of responsibilities but I feel I can do a great job. I have been Gabon captain since 2015 and that was also a great honour.

"My dad was also the national team captain when he was playing. So to take over from him in a way was again very special. Now, I am doing the double with Arsenal and Gabon and it is a wonderful privilege."

Arsenal head into the Southampton fixture winless in four Premier League matches, with head coach Unai Emery under increasing pressure as a result.