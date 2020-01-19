Inter chief insists Nerazzurri entitled to meet Eriksen but puts Giroud deal in doubt

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta hit back at suggestions Tottenham Hotspur is annoyed by its pursuit of Christian Eriksen and is adamant they are completely within their rights to open talks with the midfielder.

Eriksen has less than six months left on his Spurs contract, allowing him to make a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club regarding an end-of-season free transfer.

Inter is reportedly attempting to sign the Denmark international this month, with the Italian club said to have offered €10million, though Spurs boss Jose Mourinho claimed such a bid has not been received.

Mourinho has been vocal in his annoyance at Inter's behaviour during the saga, accusing it of showing a lack of respect to Spurs.

Read: Rumour Has It: PSG calling for Pep Guardiola?

But Marotta – who was supposedly seen having dinner with Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots – insists Inter has not crossed the line.

"He [Eriksen] is a Tottenham player, but we know his contract expires in June," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia, before responding to claims he and Schoots met. "It's completely legitimate and authorised by current regulations to see his agent during this time.

"But, at this point, to say that he will arrive in January or June, is a long way off because the competition is so great."

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is another Premier League target of Inter's with the Frenchman out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

But, after the plug was pulled on a proposed swap deal involving Matteo Politano and Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola, Marotta accepts it is likely Inter will need to move players on before any move for Giroud can be signed off on.

When asked if shifting Politano is necessary to bring in Giroud, Marotta said: "Yes, it could be the case.

"It's normal that management and market operators to strike up this or that negotiation, it is equally normal to estimate that a conclusion cannot be reached for multiple reasons.

"With his entourage, we have spoken and we will make the right evaluations. The moves could be linked, but what doesn't happen today could happen tomorrow."