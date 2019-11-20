It's a big shock - Spurs defender Davies reacts to Pochettino's sacking

Tottenham defender Ben Davies described the Premier League club's decision to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino as a "big shock".

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs on Tuesday after five and a half years at the helm, departing following a poor start to the 2019-20 season.

Champions League runner-up in June, Tottenham has won just three of its opening 12 Premier League games and are 14th in the table.

Davies, who has made just five league appearances for Spurs this season, said he was surprised.

"I didn't really know about it until after the game," he said after Wales' win over Hungary secured its spot at Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

"But it was a big shock. He's been amazing to work with for the last five years and it's a shame to see him go."

Davies played 90 minutes during Wales' victory against Hungary as it progressed from Group E.

Tottenham, meanwhile, is reportedly set to appoint Jose Mourinho as manager ahead of visiting West Ham on Saturday.