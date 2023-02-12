Ivan Toney racially abused after scoring against Arsenal

Premier League

12 February, 2023
Brentford’s Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford at Emirates stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was the victim of racist abuse after a 1-1 draw at Arsenal, his club said Sunday.

Toney, who is Black, was targeted on social media following his goal in the Premier League game at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

“Immediately after Brentford’s game against Arsenal, Ivan Toney received a barrage of abusive, racist direct messages via his Instagram account,” Brentford said. “We are disgusted and saddened that Ivan has had to deal with this yet again.”

Arsenal immediately offered its support to Toney and said it was working with Brentford to identify those involved.

“At Arsenal, we condemn all forms of discrimination and take a zero-tolerance approach. We will apply the strongest possible action to anyone we can identify sending hateful messages.”

Toney evened the score in the 74th minute after Leandro Trossard had struck in the 66th.

The result dented Arsenal’s title bid, coming after the league leaders lost to Everton last week.

The Premier League said it “condemns all forms of discrimination.”

“No one should have to face abuse of the kind received by Ivan Toney,” it said. “It has no place in football or society. We are supporting Ivan and the club with investigations.”

Toney was targeted after a game against Brighton in October and shared screenshots of an Instagram direct message containing racist language.

