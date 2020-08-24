Football EPL EPL Leicester's Maddison signs new four-year deal Maddison has made a huge impression since joining Leicester from Norwich City in 2018, scoring 16 goals in 76 appearances across all competitions. Reuters 24 August, 2020 22:25 IST James Maddison made 31 appearances and netted six goals for Leicester City in 2019-20 season. - AP Photo Reuters 24 August, 2020 22:25 IST Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium until at least 2024, the Premier League club said on Monday.The 23-year-old playmaker has made a huge impression since joining Leicester from Norwich City in 2018, scoring 16 goals in 76 appearances across all competitions.England international Maddison was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United by the British media but he has committed his long-term future to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester, which finished fifth in the Premier League last season.“It's an incredibly exciting time to be a Leicester City player with so many positive things happening on and off the pitch and I'm delighted to be part of that,” Maddison told the club's website.“What we've achieved as a club this season is a huge step forward for us and I know there's so much more to come from this team.“The supporters have been incredible to me and we've a fantastic set of players in that dressing room who are determined to show what we're capable of doing together in both Europe and the Premier League next season.”Leicester fell out of the Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season and will be playing Europa League football in 2020-21. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos