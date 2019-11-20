Here's how new Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho fared at Old Trafford

53.8 – In his 93 Premier League games in charge of United, Mourinho won 50, giving him a win percentage of 53.8. Only Alex Ferguson (65.2 per cent) has a better record, with Louis van Gaal (51.3) and David Moyes (50) both trailing the Portuguese. 144 – Mourinho's reign lasted 144 games in all competitions, he had only stayed at two clubs longer - Chelsea (185) and Real Madrid (178). 0 – For the first time in the Premier League, United had a zero goal difference after 17 games last season. Its previous low had come in the 1992-93 season (6). 151 – United has scored 151 goals in Mourinho's 93 league matches, an average of 1.62 per game. Under Moyes, United averaged 1.65 goals per game. 26 – Under Mourinho, United has 26 points in the league after the opening 17 matches, its lowest total. 29 – Last season, at the time of sacking Mourinho, United had conceded 29 goals in the league, never had it let in so many goals at that stage of a Premier League campaign. Second-bottom Huddersfield Town had conceded fewer that season (28). 5 – United's overall position after 93 games under Mourinho saw it sitting fifth, trailing fourth-placed Liverpool by 20 points and top club Manchester City by 46 at the time. 2 – The 55-year-old left having lifted major two trophies (United had also won the Community Shield under Mourinho), both in his first season when United won the EFL Cup and Europa League. Courtesy Opta Stats