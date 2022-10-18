Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday that Diogo Jota will miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after picking up a muscle injury in the 1-0 win against Manchester City on Sunday.

“Not good news about Diogo, yes he will miss the World Cup,” Klopp said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s home match against West Ham.

“Pretty serious injury in the muscle, calf muscle. Now the recovery starts, or the process starts, let me say it like this,” said Klopp to the media.

“That’s it pretty much, that’s the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear. All the rest will follow in the next few days,” Klopp added.

“Very sad news for the boy, for us, for Portugal, for everybody.”

Despite the serious nature of the injury, Klopp said that the Portuguese will not require surgery, which is a similar situation to Luis Diaz.

Speaking on how long Jota will be out, Klopp said it will be for a “long time.” “He will not be in for a long time. We talk about months.”

Jota has made eight appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season. He has not scored a goal yet but has five assists to his name.