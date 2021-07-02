Football EPL EPL Juan Mata agrees new one-year deal at Manchester United The 33-year-old Spain international joined from Chelsea in 2014 and has made 273 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals. AFP London 02 July, 2021 16:23 IST Juan Mata celebrates scoring for Manchester United - Getty Images AFP London 02 July, 2021 16:23 IST Juan Mata has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022, the Premier League club announced on Friday.The 33-year-old Spain international joined from Chelsea in 2014 and has made 273 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals. 2022 @JuanMata8 has extended his stay at United! #MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 2, 2021 RELATED| Man United agrees deal to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund - report "Dubbed a magician on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Mata has become one of the most popular players in recent United history and he is highly respected by all of his teammates," the club said in a statement."The World Cup winner's influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's young, improving squad is invaluable." Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :