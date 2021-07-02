EPL

Juan Mata agrees new one-year deal at Manchester United

Juan Mata celebrates scoring for Manchester United   -  Getty Images

Juan Mata has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old Spain international joined from Chelsea in 2014 and has made 273 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals.

 

"Dubbed a magician on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Mata has become one of the most popular players in recent United history and he is highly respected by all of his teammates," the club said in a statement.

"The World Cup winner's influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's young, improving squad is invaluable."

