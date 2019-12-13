Klopp contract 'positive news' for Premier League, says Mourinho

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho believes Jurgen Klopp's long-term commitment to Liverpool can only be positive news for the Premier League.

Klopp inked a new deal tying him to the Reds until 2024, adding two years to his existing contract.

The German masterminded Liverpool's victory over Tottenham in last season's Champions League final and has guided the Reds to an eight-point advantage atop the Premier League this term.

Mourinho praised Klopp's talents and said his presence in English football was good for the game.

"First of all, it means they are all happy," Mourinho told a news conference. "He's happy; if not, he doesn't sign. They're happy; if not, they don't give him new contract.

"Great news obviously for Liverpool fans, because they love him, for the players, because it looks clear that they like each other and their relationship is very good, and good news for the Premier League.

"We want to have the best players and the best coaches, and he's one of the best, so I think only positive news."

Mourinho was speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to sixth-placed Wolves.

Spurs will be without Erik Lamela, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and faces another two months on the sidelines. Tanguy Ndombele will miss out because of a groin problem, but Harry Winks is back in training after overcoming an ankle issue.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also congratulated Klopp for signing the new deal with the Reds.

"Congratulations to him and Liverpool for five more years here in England - he deserves it," Guardiola said.

"Of course it’s a tough challenge for him, we play two times in the Premier League and after that many, I think it’s really good for the Premier League that he can continue here," he added.

The Catalan coach, who last month stated he is open to staying on beyond the end of his contract in June 2021, denied any truth to the rumours.

"It's not true," he said at Friday's pre-match news conference ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Arsenal.

"I talked about it a few weeks ago, my intentions for the club."