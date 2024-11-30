Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert and Evanilson combined to create unique Premier League records in the team’s 4-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Kluivert became the first player in the competition to score a hat-trick of penalties in a single game, while Evanilson got himself in the record books by winning three spot-kicks in a game for the first time.

Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands, Ajax and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert, scored in the third, 18th and 74th minute to complete his treble.

Bournemouth moved to 11th in the table with 18 points, while Wolves remained 18th with nine points.