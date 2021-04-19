Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Man City-Villa game

Manchester City said on Monday it was unsure about the extent of Kevin De Bruyne's foot and ankle injury, with the playmaker ruled out of Wednesday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa and facing a race to be fit for Sunday's League Cup final.

De Bruyne sustained the injury in last Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup semifinal defeat at Chelsea.

"The extent of the problem is not yet known," City said in a statement on its website. "Kevin will continue to be reviewed but will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa."

After the trip to Villa, City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final on Sunday.