Klopp backs new Liverpool signing Diaz to hit the ground running

Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz has all the attributes to succeed at the Premier League club, manager Jurgen Klopp said, as he backed the Colombian winger to quickly adapt to life in England and improve the team.

Diaz on Sunday became Liverpool's first signing of the January transfer window, joining the side from Portuguese side Porto on a deal that the British media reported was worth 45 million euros ($50 million).

"He's an outstanding player and someone we've been tracking for a very long time," Klopp told the club website. "We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally.

"He's a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He's a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind."

Klopp thanked Liverpool's owners for getting the deal done.

"This team deserved to add quality, and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team," Klopp said.

"Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He's the player we really wanted, and they've made it happen, so I'm very happy."

Diaz will arrive at the club after completing international duty with Colombia, which faces Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Tuesday.

Liverpool is second in the league on 48 points after 22 matches, nine points behind Manchester City, which has played a game more.

It hosts Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on February 6.