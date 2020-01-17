Klopp: I feel for injured Kane - now let's think about demands on players

Jurgen Klopp believes Harry Kane's injury could alert England's authorities to the dangers of too much football if the striker is ruled out of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 plans.

The Tottenham striker and England captain suffered a hamstring injury in his club's New Year's Day defeat at Southampton and has undergone surgery.

Tottenham has indicated Kane should be able to resume training in April, but it could be a slow road back to full match fitness.

Liverpool manager Klopp made mention of Kane in a lengthy explanation about his concerns that too many demands are placed on players in the modern game.

Klopp is known to often point to the heavy burden on players, caused by domestic league and cup games, European matches and international commitments.

Read: Reece James pens long-term Chelsea extension

Given his important role with club and country, Kane is sure to be missed by both, and Klopp suggested the Spurs star's problem may have been caused by his own busy schedule.

"I feel massively for Harry Kane," Klopp said. "Now I've heard maybe he's not in the Euros, for the first time some English people in the FA will start thinking, 'Too many games maybe'.

"Always something has to happen so that we start really thinking about it."