Premier League

Klopp blasts ‘soft’ penalty as Liverpool crashes at Arsenal

10 October, 2022 05:00 IST
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver after the match.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Jurgen Klopp was furious with the "soft" penalty decision that condemned Liverpool to a damaging 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.

Klopp's side was clinging on for a point until the 76th minute at the Emirates Stadium when Thiago Alcantara was punished for his challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

There was only minimal contact from Thiago as Jesus went to ground in the Liverpool area, but the penalty was awarded after a VAR check.

Bukayo Saka converted the spot-kick to leave Liverpool languishing 14 points behind Premier League leader Arsenal.

Klopp confronted referee Michael Oliver on the pitch after the final whistle and made it clear he felt the incident was not worthy of a penalty.

"The situation around the penalty, of course, we should have cleared it. Now I saw it and I think you can imagine I don't think it is a clear penalty, it is a very soft one," Klopp told the media.

"I think it is a situation where the referee could have another look at it in real-time."

Klopp's frustration was magnified as Liverpool has now won just two of its first eight league games in its worst start for 10 years.

Its latest sloppy defeat was a far cry from the dynamic performances that took it close to winning the quadruple last season.

But Klopp was convinced Liverpool deserved something from the game after it controlled a large part of the first half.

Darwin Nunez and then Roberto Firmino grabbed equalisers before Saka's winner and Klopp said: "In general it was a good away game against a good side. We caused them a lot of problems but stand here with no points.

"I saw a team with the right attitude and put in a proper fight. A couple of things went against us, but we are not blind, we see we could have done better in moments.

"I think the game is a draw, but today we have nothing."

