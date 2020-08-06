Football EPL EPL Ledley King hired as Jose Mourinho's assistant at Tottenham The 39-year-old Ledley King spent his entire 13-year playing career at Tottenham and has been a club ambassador since retiring in 2012. AP 06 August, 2020 19:34 IST King has joined Mourinho’s backroom team in place of tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, who has left the club. - REUTERS AP 06 August, 2020 19:34 IST Tottenham has appointed former captain Ledley King to become an assistant manager under Jose Mourinho.The 39-year-old King spent his entire 13-year playing career at Tottenham and has been a club ambassador since retiring in 2012."He has a tremendous affinity with this football club and the fans appreciate just how much he has accomplished as a true Spurs man both on and off the pitch,” Mourinho said. “We have developed a good relationship since I arrived, and we hope to use his experience and insight to support the work we are doing with the squad.”ALSO READ| Garcia inks two-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC The former center back made The 39-year-old King spent his entire 13-year playing career at Tottenham and has been a club ambassador since retiring in 2012. 323 appearances for Tottenham and lifted the League Cup as captain in 2008 which is the club’s last major trophy.King has joined Mourinho’s backroom team in place of tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, who has left the club.The new season is due to begin in September. Tottenham finished sixth in Mourinho’s first season to qualify for the Europa League. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos