Leeds United reopens Elland Road after police make arrest over security threat

Leeds United was allowed to reopen its Elland Road stadium on Sunday after the club was advised by West Yorkshire Police to close the premises due to a security threat.

The police said they had arrested a 20-year-old man on Friday “in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing”. The threat was made via social media on Thursday.

“West Yorkshire Police have advised Leeds United that Elland Road can reopen, effective immediately. We apologise for any inconvenience and we thank the public for their support,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

Leeds, which is 14th in the Premier League, returns to action after the international break when its travels to leader Arsenal on April 1. Its next home game is on April 4 against Nottingham Forest.