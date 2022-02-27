Leeds United sacks Marcelo Bielsa after loss to Tottenham

Premier League side Leeds United has decided to part ways with Marcelo Bielsa, following the side's loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

"Leeds United can today confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa. The 66-year-old was in charge of the team for over three-and-a-half years, having taken the reins in June 2018," the club said in an official statement.

The club has not named his replacement yet, but is expected to make an announcement tomorrow regarding the same.

In his first full season in charge, he led Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs and guided the team back into the Premier League for the first time after 16 years.

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club," Andrea Radrizzani, the club's chairman said.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included."

"Since arriving at Leeds United Marcelo had a huge impact on the club, on a scale I have not seen before," Leeds' Director of football Victor Orta added.

“He has created a legacy, overseeing major infrastructure improvements at Thorp Arch, uniting the supporters and the players, and giving a clear pathway for young players to transition into the first team."

The decision came after Leeds United suffered four consecutive losses, including a 6-0 whitewash to Liverpool and a 4-0 bashing to Tottenham Hotspur, after which Bielsa's sacking looked a clear possibility.

The Premier League side has plans for a permanent tribute for the Argentine manager.

The Peacocks have 23 points fro 26 games so far and sits 16th in the Premier League table -- two points over the relegation zone. They will take on Leicester City next on March 5, which sits three spots over it with 27 points from 23 matches.