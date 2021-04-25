EPL Premier League LIVE: Leeds United vs Manchester United Follow the live commentary updates from the 2020-21 Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United being played at Elland Road on Sunday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 April, 2021 18:27 IST Manchester United comes into the tie on the back of a win over Burnley last week. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 April, 2021 18:27 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020-21 Premier League clash between Leeds United vs Manchester United.LIVE UPDATES: Big boost for Manchester United as Marcus Rashford makes it to the starting line up despite the England forward missing training this week. The 23-year-old had been nursing a foot injury but played in the 3-1 home win against Burnley last Sunday. Eric Bailly, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is on the bench.TEAM NEWSLeeds United starting XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Roberts, Costa, Bamford Manchester United starting XI: Henderson, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, James, Fred, Bruno, Rashford, Greenwood Where can you watch the Premier League live in India?Star Sports Select 2 HD and SD channels will telecast Premier League games live in the Indian subcontinent. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online.