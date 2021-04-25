Premier League LIVE: Leeds United vs Manchester United

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020-21 Premier League clash between Leeds United vs Manchester United.

LIVE UPDATES:

Big boost for Manchester United as Marcus Rashford makes it to the starting line up despite the England forward missing training this week. The 23-year-old had been nursing a foot injury but played in the 3-1 home win against Burnley last Sunday. Eric Bailly, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is on the bench.

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United starting XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Roberts, Costa, Bamford

Manchester United starting XI: Henderson, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, James, Fred, Bruno, Rashford, Greenwood