Premier League

Premier League relegation: Javi Garcia starts Leeds’ reign with a 1-0 win over Southampton

Reuters
LEEDS, England 25 February, 2023 22:50 IST
LEEDS, England 25 February, 2023 22:50 IST
Leeds’ Firpo scored the winner in the 77th minute, squeezing a tame effort under Gavin Bazunu after being cleverly set up with a flick by Jack Harrison. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Leeds United manager Javi Gracia’s reign began with a 1-0 Premier League home victory over bottom club Southampton as Junior Firpo’s goal helped the Yorkshire club to snap a 10-game winless run and move out of the relegation zone on Saturday.

Premier League: Martinelli keeps table-topper Arsenal out in front with win at Leicester

The hosts dominated possession in Gracia’s first game since his appointment this week and edged a scrappy first half in which neither side created much of note.

Firpo finally broke the deadlock in front of a raucous Elland Road in the 77th minute, squeezing a tame effort under Gavin Bazunu after being cleverly set up with a flick by Jack Harrison.

Southampton piled on the pressure as they desperately searched for an equaliser, and dead-ball specialist James Ward-Prowse nearly created one as he whipped in a corner in 90th minute, but he was let down by a poor header from team mate Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Southampton, which would have thought its luck was turning after taking three points at Chelsea last week, remains 20th -- three points behind second-from-bottom Bournemouth, which hosts Manchester City later on Saturday.

