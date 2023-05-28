Harry Kane gets level with Andy Cole’s Premier League record after strike vs Leeds

Harry Kane scored his 29th goal of the season with an early strike against Leeds United to get level with the tally of Andy Cole, at the Elland Road Stadium on Sunday.

The goal meant he has found the net in 26 Premier League games, a record set by former Manchester United forward Cole. Cole set the record with Newcastle United in the 1993-94 season, when he ended the season with 34 goals in the Premier League -- a record that stayed for nearly 30 years until Manchester City striker Erling Haaland broke it this season.

But that was not the only record Kane broke or got level with this season. He is also the first player in the competition’s history to score 10 Premier League goals on the final day.

Here, he went past another record by Cole, who was level with Les Ferdinand is scoring the most goals on the final Premier League matchday.

Record for most goals on final Premier League matchday:

⦿ 10 - Harry Kane

10 - Harry Kane ⦿ 9 - Andrew Cole

9 - Andrew Cole ⦿ 9 - Les Ferdinand

9 - Les Ferdinand ⦿ 8 - Matt Le Tissier

More to follow.